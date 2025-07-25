Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 433.70 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 23.70% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 433.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales433.70414.78 5 OPM %7.3410.22 -PBDT35.7743.34 -17 PBT26.7735.05 -24 NP19.9026.08 -24

Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty trades below 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Hubtown allots 15.81 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1640 cr from Ministry of Defence

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

