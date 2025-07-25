Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 433.70 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 23.70% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 433.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales433.70414.78 5 OPM %7.3410.22 -PBDT35.7743.34 -17 PBT26.7735.05 -24 NP19.9026.08 -24
