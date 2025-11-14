Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 199.75 croreNet Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 199.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales199.75208.13 -4 OPM %-16.20-8.36 -PBDT-28.32-19.51 -45 PBT-42.41-32.32 -31 NP-30.60-19.66 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content