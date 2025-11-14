Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 127.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.32% to Rs 158.85 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon rose 127.49% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.32% to Rs 158.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales158.85120.96 31 OPM %3.521.65 -PBDT5.522.25 145 PBT5.091.94 162 NP4.802.11 127
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content