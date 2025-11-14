Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 557.69 crore

Net Loss of Dhampur Bio Organics reported to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 557.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 465.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales557.69465.97 20 OPM %-1.45-2.09 -PBDT-8.85-24.12 63 PBT-23.40-35.44 34 NP-15.99-23.37 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

