Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 47.22 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 61.27% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 47.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales47.2251.66 -9 OPM %2.825.65 -PBDT1.322.97 -56 PBT0.652.56 -75 NP0.671.73 -61
