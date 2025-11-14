Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 2981.49 croreNet profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 46.47% to Rs 152.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 2981.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2436.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2981.492436.22 22 OPM %13.2312.41 -PBDT373.50281.42 33 PBT204.37140.87 45 NP152.31103.99 46
