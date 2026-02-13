Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 251.56 crore

Net loss of Oriental Aromatics reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 251.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 222.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales251.56222.57 13 OPM %5.2610.13 -PBDT5.9816.28 -63 PBT-1.849.88 PL NP-1.927.14 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

