Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of IGC Industries reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today