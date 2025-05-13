Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Outcome of board meeting of Aion-Tech Solutions

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Held on 12 May 2025

The Board of Aion-Tech Solutions at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has approved the allotment of 1,76,79,770 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 110 per share (including a premium of Rs 100 per share) aggregating to Rs 194.47 crore for consideration other than cash to the existing shareholders of ETO Motors.

The Board also accorded approval for incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.

The Board approved further investment in Roqit Green fleet Digital Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary up to an amount of Rs 2.97 crore.

 

The Board accorded approval to offer Fixed Deposit Receipts worth up to Rs.10 crore to Banks/Financial Institutions for securing the credit facility(ies) amounting up to Rs. 10 crore availed/ to be availed by ETO Motors, a subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

