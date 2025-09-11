Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Held on 11 September 2025

The Board of Oil India at its meeting held on 11 September 2025 has accorded its approval for:

(i) Formation of a joint venture company with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL)with 50:50 equity holding.

(ii) Transfer of renewal energy (RE) assets to OIL Green Energy (wholly-owned subsidiary), at book value of the respective assets on the closing date of the power purchase agreements determined as per the provisions of the business transfer agreement to be executed.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

