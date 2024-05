Powered by Capital Market - Live News

According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 2943.98 million in April 2024, down around 26% compared to March 2024. On annual basis too, it showed a dip of 18.30%.