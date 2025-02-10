P B A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.96% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of P B A Infrastructure declined 97.88% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 42.96% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.6315.13 -43 OPM %11.7023.07 -PBDT1.4218.78 -92 PBT0.3317.69 -98 NP0.3315.54 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content