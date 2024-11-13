P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 59.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.92% to Rs 2001.31 croreNet profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 59.09% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.92% to Rs 2001.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1371.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2001.311371.51 46 OPM %2.703.30 -PBDT52.9936.51 45 PBT45.8330.37 51 NP34.9221.95 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content