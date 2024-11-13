Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 103.73 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 4.90% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 103.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.73122.01 -15 OPM %9.3611.03 -PBDT11.1911.32 -1 PBT7.788.51 -9 NP5.445.72 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content