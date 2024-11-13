Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 307.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 2488.93 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 307.02% to Rs 457.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 2488.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2154.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2488.932154.31 16 OPM %36.3725.34 -PBDT638.38266.43 140 PBT540.10167.00 223 NP457.04112.29 307
