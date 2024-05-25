Himalaya Food International reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 12.10 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.69% to Rs 44.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Himalaya Food International reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.