Padget Electronics to commence production of Google Pixel (Smart Phones)

At its plant in NoidaDixon Technologies (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics together with Compal Smart Device India (Compal) are set to launch mass production of Google Pixel (Smart phones) for Compal's designated customer 'Google Information Services India'. The said production will commence at plant of Padget Electronics situated at Sector-68, Noida.
