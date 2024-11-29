Padget Electronics to commence production of Google Pixel (Smart Phones)

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

At its plant in Noida

Dixon Technologies (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics together with Compal Smart Device India (Compal) are set to launch mass production of Google Pixel (Smart phones) for Compal's designated customer 'Google Information Services India'. The said production will commence at plant of Padget Electronics situated at Sector-68, Noida.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

