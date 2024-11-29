Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power receives ratings action from ICRA

Reliance Power receives ratings action from ICRA

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Reliance Power announced that ICRA has reaffirmed, removed from Issuer Not-Cooperating category and withdrawn the rating in respect of Long-term fund-based - Term loans and Long-term fund based - Cash credit as there is no amount outstanding against the rated instruments. Further, ICRA has also reaffirmed the rating [ICRA] D and removed from Issuer Not-Cooperating category in respect of the Company's Non-convertible debenture and Long/Short-term non-fund-based limits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Trilegal partners with AI platform Lucio to boost legal efficiency

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

core sector, energy, manufacturing

Core sector growth recovers to 3.1% in October, shows govt data

Textile sector

Bihar aims to become major player in textile sector through policy support

Nasscom logo

Nasscom unveils Developers Playbook for responsible AI in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon