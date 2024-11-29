Business Standard
Castrol India update on its stake held on Ki Mobility Solutions

Castrol India update on its stake held on Ki Mobility Solutions

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Castrol India announced that Ki Mobility Solutions has undergone corporate restructuring through a composite scheme of arrangement (demerger and amalgamation) (restructuring scheme), following which Ki Mobility Solutions has amalgamated with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASPL). Accordingly, the company's rights and percentage shareholding (7.09%) in Ki Mobility Solutions remains the same in TASPL except the number of shares which are allotted today, 28 November 2024 by TASPL pursuant to restructuring scheme.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

