Pakka consolidated net profit declines 31.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 94.58 croreNet profit of Pakka declined 31.61% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 94.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 404.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
