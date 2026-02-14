Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 344.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 58.20 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 344.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.2070.071.010.300.570.190.530.150.400.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News