Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 344.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 58.20 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels rose 344.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales58.2070.07 -17 OPM %1.010.30 -PBDT0.570.19 200 PBT0.530.15 253 NP0.400.09 344
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST