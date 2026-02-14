Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 16.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 60.68% to Rs 52.80 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper declined 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.68% to Rs 52.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales52.8032.86 61 OPM %4.385.39 -PBDT1.551.39 12 PBT1.190.98 21 NP0.760.91 -16

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Real Growth Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharati Defence & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Crescent Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sofcom Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

