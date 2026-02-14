Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 16.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.68% to Rs 52.80 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper declined 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.68% to Rs 52.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.8032.864.385.391.551.391.190.980.760.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News