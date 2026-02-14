Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crescent Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Crescent Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Crescent Finstock reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.06 -67 OPM %-200.00-16.67 -PBDT-0.05-0.03 -67 PBT-0.05-0.03 -67 NP-0.05-0.03 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sofcom Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sofcom Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tulive Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tulive Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today