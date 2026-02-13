Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 120.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 257.86% to Rs 74.47 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife rose 120.20% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 257.86% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.4720.818.4715.195.912.695.612.424.361.98

