Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 120.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 257.86% to Rs 74.47 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife rose 120.20% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 257.86% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.4720.81 258 OPM %8.4715.19 -PBDT5.912.69 120 PBT5.612.42 132 NP4.361.98 120
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST