Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 35.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 11.03% to Rs 456.17 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services rose 35.75% to Rs 132.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 456.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 410.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales456.17410.87 11 OPM %39.7338.36 -PBDT215.89171.83 26 PBT176.85138.78 27 NP132.6897.74 36

