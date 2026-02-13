Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 35.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.03% to Rs 456.17 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services rose 35.75% to Rs 132.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 456.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 410.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.456.17410.8739.7338.36215.89171.83176.85138.78132.6897.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News