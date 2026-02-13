COSYN consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of COSYN declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.143.3112.627.850.240.210.030.060.030.04

