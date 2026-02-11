Saffron Industries standalone net profit rises 95.35% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 38.71% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Saffron Industries rose 95.35% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.71% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.522.48 -39 OPM %54.6129.44 -PBDT0.840.74 14 PBT0.840.43 95 NP0.840.43 95
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:46 PM IST