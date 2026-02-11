Saffron Industries standalone net profit rises 95.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.71% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of Saffron Industries rose 95.35% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.71% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.522.4854.6129.440.840.740.840.430.840.43

