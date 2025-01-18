Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore

Pankaj Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.29 14 OPM %-42.42-37.93 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

Yes Bank allots 20,11,762 equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank allots 20,11,762 equity shares under ESOP

Praveg launches luxury resort at Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Praveg launches luxury resort at Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Camlin Fine Sciences receives pollution control board directive to close unit in Dahej SEZ

Camlin Fine Sciences receives pollution control board directive to close unit in Dahej SEZ

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon