Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under:

Non-convertible Debenture (Rs 39,000 crore) - IND AAA; Stable

Retail Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 8,000 crore) - IND AAA; Stable (The rated limit is interchangeable with retail subordinated debt)

Private Sub Debt (Rs 5,450 crore) - IND AAA/ Outlook Stable (Rs 2,000 crore of retail non-convertible debentures moved to Private Sub debt)

Principal Protected Market Linked Debenture (Rs 1,500 crore) - IND PP-MLD AAA/Stable

Retail Subordinate Debt - IND AAA/ Outlook Stable

Commercial paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - IND A1+

Bank loan (Rs 65,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Outlook Stable / IND A1+

 

Fixed deposit (Rs 12,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

