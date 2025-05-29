Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 261.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.86% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 261.74% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.86% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.95% to Rs 7.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.24% to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.6812.22 53 39.9756.49 -29 OPM %36.136.06 -31.5212.94 - PBDT7.572.11 259 13.218.11 63 PBT7.361.52 384 10.046.19 62 NP5.391.49 262 7.505.21 44
