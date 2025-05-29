Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 255.66% in the March 2025 quarter

May 29 2025

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 89.18 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 255.66% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 89.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.29% to Rs 22.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 300.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.1879.44 12 300.38300.09 0 OPM %12.165.45 -10.5510.29 - PBDT10.657.18 48 32.6031.48 4 PBT9.816.71 46 29.5428.75 3 NP7.542.12 256 22.1317.95 23

May 29 2025

