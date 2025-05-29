Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 311.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 32.26 croreNet profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 311.54% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 152.63% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 124.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.2629.34 10 124.9599.78 25 OPM %0.741.94 -1.711.91 - PBDT1.490.44 239 3.221.57 105 PBT1.320.28 371 2.570.95 171 NP1.070.26 312 1.920.76 153
