Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 4.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.31% to Rs 204.14 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 4.43% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 204.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.64% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 634.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.14162.91 25 634.26681.07 -7 OPM %4.384.91 -2.335.50 - PBDT6.418.34 -23 18.8444.85 -58 PBT4.887.00 -30 12.7337.89 -66 NP4.714.51 4 9.7528.38 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content