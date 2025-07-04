Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, JK Paper Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2025.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 933.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 352.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11257 shares in the past one month.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd surged 6.83% to Rs 1326.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19871 shares in the past one month.
JK Paper Ltd gained 6.51% to Rs 392. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21051 shares in the past one month.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd exploded 6.14% to Rs 756.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
