Punjab & Sind Bank jumps after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 282 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank jumps after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 282 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank rallied 6.82% to Rs 49.47 after the company's standalone net profit surged 146.7% to Rs 281.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 3,269.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 374.65 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 180.70 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income stood at Rs 939 crore, registering the growth of 27.06% as compared with Rs 739 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin (NIM) increased by 24 basis ponts (bps) YoY to 2.78 in Q3 FY25.

 

Total business registered a growth of 10.58% (YoY) and stood at Rs 2,23,267 crore during the quarter.

CASA deposits rose 2.36% to 39,701 in the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 38,785 in the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and 38,708 in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total deposits increased 7.64% to Rs 1,27,397 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,18,355 crore in Q3 FY24. Retail term deposits jumped 10.66% YoY to Rs 53,399 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total Advances jumped 14.73% YoY to Rs 95,870 crore in Q3 FY25. Retail advances stood at Rs 20,680 crore (up 35.12% YoY), Agri advances was at Rs 12,897 crore (up 7.66% YoY) and MSME advances stood at Rs 18,389 crore (up 17% YoY) during the period under review.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell 22.76% to Rs 3,675.81 crore as on 31st December 2024 as against Rs 4,759.23 crore as on 31 December 2023.

On assets quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.83% in Q3 FY25 as compared with 5.70% in Q3 FY24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell 1.25% during the quarter as against 1.80% in same quarter last year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved to 15.95% and Tier I (Including CCB) capital ratio improved to 14.04% in Q3 FY25 as against 13.75% registered in Q3 FY24.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) Ratio increased 137 bps to 89.63% in the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 88.16% in the quarter ended 31st December 2023.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. Bank has total 1,584 branches and 1,041 ATMs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

