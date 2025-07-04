Families allege coercion over financial disclosures, Air India denies claim

Air India has denied claims that it coerced families of the June 12 Flight AI171 crash victims into prematurely signing legal documents related to compensation. The airline labelled the accusations as “unsubstantiated and inaccurate”, India Today reported.
The controversy arose after bereaved families accused the airline of pressuring them during the compensation process. In its defence, Air India clarified that the forms circulated among next of kin were solely for the purpose of verifying familial relationships, to ensure that interim payments reached the appropriate recipients.
“Understandably, there are some formal processes that must be followed, but we are giving families all the time and flexibility they need. We want to support however we can,” the airline said in its official statement.
Airline assures support, transparency
Air India stressed that the disputed forms could be submitted either physically or via email. The airline added that no family members were subjected to uninvited visits from its staff. It also noted that a dedicated support team had been deployed to assist with funeral arrangements, accommodations, and other immediate needs.
According to the airline, interim payments have already been disbursed to 47 families, while documents of 55 more are currently under review, the news report said.
The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged a voluntary contribution of ₹1 crore to each deceased victim’s family. Additionally, a ₹500 crore trust is being set up to offer continued assistance to those affected.
Legal teams raise red flags
Despite the airline’s assurances, legal representatives of the victims' families remain critical of Air India’s approach. UK-based law firm Stewarts, which is representing over 40 families, has alleged that the airline has been “coercing” relatives into submitting complex financial disclosures before receiving interim compensation, India Today reported.
The lawyers also allege that some families were forced to complete these forms in extreme heat, without any legal assistance, and were warned that compensation might be withheld if they did not comply. A key concern is a question asking whether the claimant was financially dependent on the deceased, a factor that could influence final payouts, the news report stated.
Stewarts, in collaboration with Ahmedabad-based Nanavati & Nanavati, and US firms Clifford Law Offices and Kreindler & Kreindler, is preparing to take legal action against Air India, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and other possibly liable parties. The firm has advised families not to sign the documents and has committed to securing payments through court proceedings if necessary.
Air India crash in Ahmedabad
Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London Gatwick on June 12. The aircraft struck a medical hostel in the Meghani Nagar area, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. One passenger survived with minor injuries. An additional 29 people on the ground also lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 270 — making it India’s worst aviation tragedy in nearly three decades.
Govt tightens security for probe head
Meanwhile, the Indian government has provided X-category armed security to GVG Yugandhar, the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), who is leading the investigation, news agency PTI had reported.
Based on threat assessments, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure Yugandhar’s protection during his national travels, with a security detail comprising three to four armed personnel.
ICAO takes observer role in probe
The Indian government has granted observer status to a representative from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the ongoing crash investigation. The ICAO, a UN aviation body, had requested to send an observer — permission that has now been formally granted by Indian authorities.