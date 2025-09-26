Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence bags overseas order worth $4 mln from Elbit Security Systems

Paras Defence bags overseas order worth $4 mln from Elbit Security Systems

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies said that it has received an international order from Elbit Security Systems, Israel for supplying electro-optics.

The said order is valued at $3.8 million (Rs 34 crore), is scheduled to be executed from February 2026 to November 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

The company has reported 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.27 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 93.19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.66% to Rs 715.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

RailTel receives LoA for project of Rs 970 cr from Bihar Education Project Council

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

ITCONS E-Solutions secures major manpower supply contract from HAL

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

