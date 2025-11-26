Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence gains after inking technology transfer pact with DRDO

Paras Defence gains after inking technology transfer pact with DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.23% to Rs 719.5 after the company has signed a licensing agreement for transfer of technology with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology for the Driver Night Sight (DNS) system used in T-90 tanks.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

 

The company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

Barometers trade with major gains; financial services shares rally

Barometers trade with major gains; financial services shares rally

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon