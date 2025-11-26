Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 93.08% to Rs 64.04 crore

Net loss of ECap Equities reported to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.08% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 925.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.04925.77 -93 OPM %76.7261.80 -PBDT-59.51437.42 PL PBT-61.78435.29 PL NP-75.67333.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon