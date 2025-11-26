Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 242.82 croreNet profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 24.95% to Rs 46.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 242.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales242.82212.78 14 OPM %73.7369.23 -PBDT68.3655.07 24 PBT63.5450.70 25 NP46.7337.40 25
