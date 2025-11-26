Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 59.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 November 2025.

Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 59.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.24% to Rs.895.65. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 83.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.33% to Rs.772.55. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 111.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.45% to Rs.929.50. Volumes stood at 4.65 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 93095 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15349 shares. The stock increased 1.42% to Rs.12,969.00. Volumes stood at 5512 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 417.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.43% to Rs.2,130.70. Volumes stood at 71.03 lakh shares in the last session.

