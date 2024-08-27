Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence rises as board OKs raising Rs 200 cr via QIP issue

Paras Defence rises as board OKs raising Rs 200 cr via QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 1.27% to Rs 1,284.20 after its board approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 200 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) through public and/or private offerings of equity shares.
The company added that it may issue other convertible securities, in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances simultaneously, subject to necessary approvals.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers high precision products and turnkey solutions to the defense and space sector, operating in three main verticals defence and space optics, defence electronics solutions, and heavy engineering. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 58.94% in the company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.85 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 6.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 72.95% YoY to Rs 83.57 crore in June 2024 quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock market highlights on Aug 27: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 25,000; Smallcap shares shine

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS launches Pace Studio in Philippines to drive digital innovation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures full support to Brazil in its G20 Presidency

Loan

Micro-loan asset quality deteriorates in April-June quarter: Sa-Dhan

Mayawati

BSP re-elects Mayawati as party's national president in executive meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon