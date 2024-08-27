Sakuma Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and Jindal Poly Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2024. Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and Jindal Poly Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sakuma Exports Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 6.44 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 124.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 8.44% to Rs 52.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45606 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd crashed 8.11% to Rs 21.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd plummeted 7.90% to Rs 3583.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6419 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd fell 7.56% to Rs 816.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17510 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News