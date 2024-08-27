JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for setting up 200 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against Tariff based Competitive Bid (MSEDCL - Phase III).

As a result of this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 17.2 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.9 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.