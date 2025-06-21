Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.70 croreNet profit of Parle Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1433.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.700 0 4.680 0 OPM %8.110 -17.950 - PBDT0.270.10 170 0.750.09 733 PBT0.250.05 400 0.660.04 1550 NP0.040.04 0 0.460.03 1433
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content