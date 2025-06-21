Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Parle Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1433.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.700 0 4.680 0 OPM %8.110 -17.950 - PBDT0.270.10 170 0.750.09 733 PBT0.250.05 400 0.660.04 1550 NP0.040.04 0 0.460.03 1433

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Geopolitics on hold, bulls in control: Nifty reclaims 25K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

