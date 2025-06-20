Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.11% at 1013.65 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 4.06%, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.18% and Sobha Ltd fell 2.83%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.73% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.29% to close at 25112.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.29% to close at 82408.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

Brahmaputra Infra edges higher after higher rental rates at Guwahati-based mall take effect

Brahmaputra Infra edges higher after higher rental rates at Guwahati-based mall take effect

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon