Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 48.78 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 17.48% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 48.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.7849.61 -2 OPM %11.0112.03 -PBDT3.503.92 -11 PBT2.262.78 -19 NP1.702.06 -17
