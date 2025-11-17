Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 33.02 croreNet Loss of Kundan Minerals & Metals reported to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.0246.12 -28 OPM %-38.37-0.93 -PBDT-13.12-0.92 -1326 PBT-13.77-1.02 -1250 NP-11.28-1.03 -995
