Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 0.17 croreNet loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.20 -15 OPM %-23.530 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content