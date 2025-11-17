Karnavati Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1992.86% to Rs 5.86 croreNet Loss of Karnavati Finance reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1992.86% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.860.28 1993 OPM %26.45-221.43 -PBDT-4.29-0.90 -377 PBT-4.29-0.90 -377 NP-4.29-0.86 -399
